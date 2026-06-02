A high-voltage drama unfolded on the streets of Agra's Tajganj area after a woman caught his husband with his alleged girlfriend inside a hotel, a video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

A high-voltage drama unfolded on the streets of Agra's Tajganj area after a woman caught his husband with his alleged girlfriend inside a hotel, a video of the altercation has also gone viral on social media. An argument that reportedly began inside a hotel later spilled onto a public road, drawing crowd to see heated physical altercation between two women.

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According to local reports, a married man had arrived at a hotel located behind TDI Mall in Agra's Tajganj locality with a woman alleged to be his girlfriend. The situation took an unexpected turn when the man's wife reportedly learned about his whereabouts and rushed to the hotel.

Upon reaching the hotel, the wife allegedly found her husband with the other woman, leading to a tense confrontation. Witnesses claim that an argument erupted between the two women inside the hotel premises and quickly intensified.

As the situation escalated, the man reportedly attempted to intervene and escorted the alleged girlfriend out of the hotel.

According to eyewitness accounts, the woman then tried to leave the area on a scooter, but the man's wife allegedly chased after her, stopped the vehicle, and pulled her off. What followed was a heated roadside clash, with both women allegedly exchanging blows in full public view.

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The wife is also alleged to have confronted her husband during the incident, striking him with her slippers while continuing to argue with the other woman.

The situation reportedly became even more tense when the alleged girlfriend picked up a brick during the argument. However, the man is said to have stepped in and prevented the confrontation from escalating further.

Local residents eventually intervened and separated the two women, after which the alleged girlfriend left the scene on her scooter.

A bystander recorded the incident on a mobile phone, and the footage has since gone viral online.

Police officials have stated that no formal complaint has been filed by any of the parties involved. Tajganj Station House Officer Jasveer Sirohi said that authorities have not received any written complaint or official report regarding the incident so far.