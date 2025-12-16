A man in Punjab's Amritsar, allegedly caught his wife red-handed with another man inside a hotel shockingly for the second time in his 15 years of marriage.

A man in Punjab'sAmritsar, allegedly caught his wife red-handed with another man inside a hotel shockingly for the second time in his 15 years of marriage. The husband, Ravi Gulati, shared that a similar episode of cheating had unfolded back in 2018, when his wife was found with another man at a hotel. Ravi said he, then had chosen the path of reconciliation for the sake of their young children, believing that time and remorse could change his wife.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, this happened again. Ravi alleged that his wife left their home in the afternoon and failed to respond despite repeated phone calls. Troubled by long-standing suspicion, he said he had discreetly installed a GPS tracker on her scooter. When her location raised alarms, Ravi followed the signal to a hotel where he claims he caught her red-handed.

In now-viral video, Ravi Gulati recounted his ordeal saying, “I got married to Himani on 25 April 2010. In 2018, my wife was found with someone in a hotel. At that time, I warned her and called her parents. They came here, explained things and both my wife and her parents apologised. I also forgave her because we had small children and I felt mistakes can happen. Today, my wife left the house around 3 to 3:30 in the afternoon. I called her 15–20 times, but she did not answer. I had installed a GPS tracker on her Activa. I checked the GPS, closed my shop and followed the scooter’s location. I came to this hotel and caught my wife there. I had been suspicious for more than a year, which is why I installed the GPS to know where she was going.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Ravi’s father, Parvez Gulati, claimed that the issue had been simmering for years. He stated that his daughter-in-law had been caught earlier as well, around five to seven years ago, after which both families intervened to defuse the situation. At the time, apologies were exchanged and the matter was settled, even at the residence of an MLA, giving the family hope that the chapter had closed.

That hope, Parvez said, has now been crushed. According to him, his daughter-in-law has clearly expressed that she no longer wishes to live with Ravi and intends to return to her parents’ home. He further alleged that the man she was recently found with had been introduced to the family as her brother who frequently visited their home and spent considerable time with them.

Parvez added that the family has repeatedly tried to contact her parents to discuss and resolve the matter, but their efforts have gone wasted.