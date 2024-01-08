Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    High-stakes meeting: Indian envoy rushes to meet Maldivian officials after New Delhi's summons

    In a reciprocal move, both New Delhi and Male engaged in summoning each other's envoys, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The Maldives sought to distance itself from the offensive remarks made by its ministers, affirming that these views were personal and did not represent the country's stance.

    The escalating diplomatic feud between India and the Maldives took a critical turn as Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, faced a summons from the Maldivian Foreign Ministry on Monday. This development swiftly followed New Delhi's summoning of Maldivian envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb, intensifying the rift between the two nations.

    The friction originated from social media after several Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to his efforts to promote tourism in Lakshadweep. The offensive comments triggered a viral trend of 'Boycott Maldives' among Indians, drawing support from numerous Indian celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and others. They rallied in defense of PM Modi and criticized the Maldives for unwarranted hostility.

    In a reciprocal move, both New Delhi and Male engaged in summoning each other's envoys, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The Maldives sought to distance itself from the offensive remarks made by its ministers, affirming that these views were personal and did not represent the country's stance.

    Amid the turmoil, key Maldivian figures, including former Presidents Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Mohamed Nasheed, condemned the ministers' comments. They emphasized the importance of preserving the longstanding friendship between the two nations, highlighting the need to prevent such statements from undermining their historic relationship.

