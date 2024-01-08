Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lakshadweep tourism boost: India plans international airport amid Maldives controversy (WATCH)

    PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep has set social media abuzz, with discussions on travel arrangements from Kerala to the archipelago. However, the absence of a direct airport connection has been a barrier.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    The recent events have put both the Maldives and India in the global spotlight. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endorsement of Lakshadweep tourism, an offensive statement from a Maldives minister created an uproar. India's response has been resolute, evidenced by the 'Boycott Maldives' campaign, prompting several travellers to cancel their trip to Maldives. Amidst this, the BJP-led central government is gearing up for a significant move: the construction of a well-equipped international airport in Lakshadweep.

    PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep has set social media abuzz, with discussions on travel arrangements from Kerala to the archipelago. However, the absence of a direct airport connection has been a barrier. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has hinted at an imminent decision regarding the construction of an international airport in Lakshadweep.

    The prospect of an airport in Lakshadweep is gaining attention, with Reddy emphasizing its potential to rival destinations like New Zealand and Switzerland. Reddy highlighted the inherent beauty of Lakshadweep, asserting that Indians serve as its ambassadors. The central government is actively focusing on enhancing tourism across India, including Lakshadweep.

    Despite promoting Lakshadweep tourism, criticism followed from a Maldivian minister. In response to public outrage and the 'Boycott Maldives' movement, the Maldivian government dismissed three ministers. However, India faces a shifting dynamic in its friendship with the Maldives, as the new government leans toward China, urging India to withdraw its military presence.

    With approximately 300,000 Indian tourists annually contributing significantly to the Maldivian economy, the central BJP government is strategically engaging with the Maldives. These recent developments reflect India's nuanced approach in its relationship with the Maldives.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
