    Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu forces schools to shutdown in 5 districts

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala and Tamil Nadu can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday. The IMD's forecast indicates that the southern Peninsula of India will experience light to moderately scattered and fairly widespread rainfall.

    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    With the northeast monsoon gaining momentum in Tamil Nadu, several districts are taking precautionary measures to address the challenges posed by the heavy rainfall. Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, and some taluks in Nilgiris have opted to close schools on Thursday to ensure the safety of students in the face of the ongoing downpour.

    The monsoon's impact is not limited to educational institutions; it has also disrupted transportation, particularly in the Nilgiris Mountain Railway section. Soil erosion along the track between Kallar and Adderly has forced the cancellation of two trains on this scenic route.

    Kerala: UAPA slapped on Maoists captured after encounter in Wayanad

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala and Tamil Nadu can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday. The IMD's forecast indicates that the southern Peninsula of India will experience light to moderately scattered and fairly widespread rainfall.

    Kerala has already witnessed substantial rainfall in recent days, with Kannur district recording 7 cm of precipitation on Wednesday. The IMD's latest bulletin suggests that widespread rainfall is expected to continue in Kerala for the next two days, while Tamil Nadu will likely witness fairly widespread rainfall during the same period.

    In Telangana, scattered rainfall is also anticipated on Thursday. Local authorities are taking proactive measures to manage the monsoon's impact and ensure the safety of residents in the region. As the monsoon progresses, communities and authorities remain vigilant to mitigate the challenges it may bring.

    Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, BSF jawan injured in Pakistan's firing in Ramgarh

