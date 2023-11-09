Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, BSF jawan injured in Pakistan's firing in Ramgarh

    Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the specified area, and as they advanced, the militants opened fire, sparking an exchange of gunfire. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist, Myser Ahmad Dar, was neutralized.

    Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday (November 9) engaged in a fierce encounter with militants, resulting in the death of one terrorist. The slain terrorist, identified as Myser Ahmad Dar, was associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist outfit operating in the region. The encounter unfolded in the Kathohalan area of the south Kashmir district, triggered by actionable intelligence regarding militant presence.

    Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the specified area, and as they advanced, the militants opened fire, sparking an exchange of gunfire. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist, Myser Ahmad Dar, was neutralized.

    Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an unprovoked firing incident occurred along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, leading to an injury of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. This unprovoked firing marked the third ceasefire violation within 24 days by the Pakistani Rangers along the IB on the Jammu frontier.

    Amidst these developments, anti-terror operations persist in the Kashmir Valley. The Kashmir Police took action by attaching a shop belonging to Umar Amin, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist, in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Umar Amin is presently in custody for his involvement in the targeted killing of a circus worker, Deepak Kumar, earlier this year.

    The Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for credible information related to the three recent targeted militant attacks in the valley. These attacks, which occurred on consecutive days starting from October 30, resulted in the deaths of a police officer and a non-local laborer.

