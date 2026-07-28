People in Delhi-NCR experienced relief from humidity with scattered showers on Tuesday, July 28. This rain resurgence is due to a deep depression from the Bay of Bengal strengthening the monsoon trough. The IMD predicts similar wet conditions will continue for the next few days, with a yellow advisory issued for Wednesday.

People in Delhi-NCR woke up to overcast skies and scattered showers on Tuesday, July 28, a weather shift that brought relief from the uncomfortable humidity that has persisted for days. The IMD issued an orange alert for further rain in the coming hours due to the return of a new monsoon shower wave following patchy rain earlier this month.

The first morning rainstorm has moved east from Delhi and the east NCR, according to meteorologists, leaving only moderate rainfall in certain areas. By the afternoon, more thunderstorms are predicted to form over Haryana, bringing with them additional rain and storms over Delhi-NCR till the evening.

Why Is Rain Returning To Delhi-NCR?

A deep depression, which is essentially a big, slow-moving low-pressure weather system that originated over the northwest Bay of Bengal and travelled inland across Odisha and West Bengal, is the source of this rain resurgence.

The enormous system frequently functions like a pump, delivering rain by pulling warm, humid winds from the sea and transporting them northward across central and northern India.

The monsoon trough, an extended band of low pressure that often crosses northern India during the rainy season, is strengthened by this system. When the trough sits in its usual position over the plains near Delhi, it pulls air upward. Rising air cools, moisture condenses into clouds, and rain falls, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms.

Will Rain Continue In Coming Days?

This period has delivered better news, even if the rains have been less consistent.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow advisory for Wednesday, which means that till tomorrow, there will be mostly overcast sky with mild to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

In order to close any monsoon gap for the month, similar wet conditions are probably going to persist until Thursday and the weekend.

This busy spell demonstrates how a single weather system hundreds of miles distant can swiftly change the conditions over the northern plains by continuously supplying the monsoon trough with rainfall.