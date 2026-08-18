Kiren Rijiju accused Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke of being an AAP worker, not a student leader. The Union Minister alleged that AAP was attempting to hijack the genuine concerns of protesting students for its own political ends.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday targeted Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, alleging he is an Aam Aadmi Party worker attempting to pass himself off as a student leader in the youth-led protests at Jantar Mantar. In an interview with ANI, Rijiju said that while the concerns raised by protesting students are genuine, AAP attempted to "hijack" the movement for its own ends.

Responding to a question on whether he appreciated the emergence of young leadership through the recent student-led movements, Rijiju said the government takes student grievances seriously but drew a distinction between student activism and political opportunism. "The students' concerns are valid, but the attempt by the Aam Aadmi Party and others to hijack the situation is not right. Abhijeet Dipke is from Maharashtra, but he is an Aam Aadmi Party worker. How did he become a 'student'?" he said.

He added that the government remains open to engaging directly with students over their genuine demands, but accused political parties of exploiting the movement following electoral setbacks. "Students have a certain passion, and one can engage in dialogue with them, but when political parties try to grind their own political axes by hiding behind students--that is simply not right," he said.

'No Lack of Connection with Gen Z'

Kiren Rijiju addressed the perception surrounding the BJP's connection with Gen Z, rejecting the claim that the party is out of touch with younger people. He noted that traditional Asian cultural norms often expect youth to listen to their elders, making generational alignment a gradual process. To bridge this gap, Rijiju emphasised the need for ongoing, active dialogue with Gen Z. "There is no lack of connection. They are our own children. Ours is an Asian society. People in Asia are bound together by family ties. It is not like Western society. We remain connected. We live in a family environment where children are expected to listen to their elders. If one keeps provoking them to simply keep making demands, it will take time to bridge that gap; we need to listen to them and also explain things to them. There must be a continuous dialogue," he said.

Dipke, CJP and Political Links

Dipke has previously worked with the Aam Aadmi Party before the beginning of the satirical movement, the Cockroach Janta Party, which came after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks about "cockroaches" and "parasites of society" during a Supreme Court hearing.

Dipke's old X posts from 2021 to 2024, which showcased support for the AAP, further fueled speculations about his current relationship with the party.

Thank you for everything, @msisodia sir. I’m truly grateful for all the opportunities you provided me while working with you. Leaving for Boston with your guidance as my compass. No distance will ever weaken my commitment to AAP. #TeamManishSisodiaForever pic.twitter.com/O0TWWGo34z — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 24, 2024

The CJP has also conveyed that it is going to remain as a pressure group at present, stating, "We are not forming a political party; we will operate solely as a pressure group." It is currently conducting a 'School Thik Karo' campaign to highlight the issues present in government schools in villages.

The massive protest led by CJP from June to July, which culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, also saw support from various political parties, including AAP, Samajwadi Party.