BJP National President Nitin Nabin paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his statue in Visakhapatnam. The tribute followed nationwide respects on Vajpayee's death anniversary on August 16.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his statue on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. Nabin paid his respects to the late former Prime Minister in the presence of Andhra Pradesh BJP President PVN Madhav, Visakhapatnam North BJP MLA Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju and Etcherla MLA Nadukuditi Eswara Rao.

Nation-wide Tributes to Vajpayee

The tribute comes after leaders across the country paid their respects to Vajpayee on his death anniversary on August 16. EaPresident Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid floral tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial, 'Sadaiv Atal', in Delhi.

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy

Vajpayee, who served as Prime Minister in three terms, remains one of the most prominent leaders of post-Independence India. He served briefly as Prime Minister in 1996 and later led coalition governments from 1998 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2004.

A founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee was known for his oratory, parliamentary contributions and role in shaping India's political landscape.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, in 2015. Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93.

His death anniversary is observed every year as an occasion to remember his contribution to public life and his political legacy. Political leaders and dignitaries across the country also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary.