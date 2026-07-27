Mumbai is set for another rainy day on July 27 as the IMD has issued a yellow alert. Heavy showers, thunderstorms and waterlogging are likely to affect daily life and traffic across the city.

Mumbai is expected to witness another wet day on Monday, July 27, as active monsoon conditions continue to influence the city's weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is likely for most of the day, with cloudy skies and intermittent heavy showers expected across several parts of Mumbai.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, warning residents of heavy rainfall at isolated places along with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. The weather is expected to remain cool and humid, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 29°C, while the minimum may remain close to 27°C.

IMD Warns of Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions

The weather department has advised residents to remain cautious as heavy rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow traffic movement during peak hours. Commuters using road and rail transport are advised to plan their journeys in advance and stay updated with official weather advisories.

Authorities have also urged citizens to avoid venturing into flooded areas and exercise caution during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms. While the monsoon is expected to remain active across Maharashtra over the next few days, rainfall intensity over Mumbai may gradually ease after Monday.