The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued two men on Monday night in Rishikesh after their car lost control and overturned in the swollen Bin River. Despite darkness and strong currents, rescuers saved one man from the car's roof and another from inside.

Two young men were safely rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday night after their vehicle lost control and overturned in the swollen Bin River along the Rishikesh-Haridwar-Chilla Barrage Road. The SDRF Dhalwala team dispatched a rescue unit immediately upon receiving information about the incident at around 9:15 PM.

Rescue Amidst Darkness and Strong Currents

Torrential rain, pitch darkness, and strong water currents complicated the operation after the vehicle was swept downstream and became lodged against a stepped dam. SDRF personnel spotted one victim sitting on top of the vehicle and pulled him to safety using ropes and specialised gear before rushing him to the hospital.

SDRF Recounts 'Strenuous Efforts'

Speaking to ANI, SDRF in-charge Kavindra Sajwan said that when the team reached the spot, one person was found sitting on top of the vehicle. "Using ropes and specialised equipment, the team reached him in the river, rescued him and sent him to the hospital. We then learned there was another person trapped inside. The team made strenuous efforts, and after several attempts, we managed to rescue that person as well and sent him to the hospital too," Sajwan said.

Sajwan said the team could see the trapped person inside the vehicle calling for help and worked together to reach him despite the difficult conditions. "A vehicle overturned into the river and was swept downstream. Upon rescue and extraction, it was discovered that a person was trapped inside. Our team made strenuous efforts and successfully rescued the individual. We could see the person inside shouting for help. With great determination, our team members worked together to reach the victim and pull them out safely," he said.

Both rescued men were subsequently sent to the hospital for treatment. (ANI)