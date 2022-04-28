Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heatwave forces woman to cook chapati on a car bonnet; video goes viral

    Odisha is undergoing severe heatwave conditions as the temperature continues to soar. Amidst this, a video of a woman cooking roti on the car bonnet has gone viral.
     

    Heatwave forces woman to cook chapati on a car bonnet; video goes viral
    Team Newsable
    Odisha, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 6:09 PM IST

    India is reeling under an intense heatwave, with many states registering a maximum temperature above 40 degrees. Several states such as Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have been predicted to witness the hottest temperatures this summer. Odisha is also experiencing intense heatwave conditions and soaring high temperatures. Amidst this, a video of a woman preparing roti on the bonnet of a car has gone viral.

    Recently, a video describing extreme weather conditions in the state has emerged on social media. The clip recorded in Odisha’s Sonepur shows a woman making roti on the car bonnet. Yes, the woman can be seen preparing chapati on the hood of a car in the burning 40-degree heat. 

    Twitter user Nilamadhab Panda shared this video on his handle, and in the caption, he mentioned the details about the place and how the situations are fearful. The video also reminds us of another video that had gone viral a few years ago wherein a man was seen making eggs on the roads during summers, trying to prove how hot the weather had become.

    After the predictions of extreme heatwave conditions in Odisha, the state government has temporarily suspended offline classes for all higher education institutions. Odisha's Higher Education Department will remain suspended from April 27 to May 2.

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the temperature would probably rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius in internal Odisha during the next three days due to north-westerly dry air and high solar insolation.

    With extreme heatwave conditions increasing in several parts of India and temperatures likely to sore in the coming days, public health experts warned the intense heat so early in the year is hazardous. 

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 61K views and 55 retweets. Netizens were shocked by the harsh weather conditions. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2022, 6:09 PM IST
