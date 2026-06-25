A massive ecological restoration project by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has successfully cleared over 40,000 hectares of invasive plants like lantana. This effort has led to the heartwarming return of native wildlife, including elephants, gaurs, and deer, to these rejuvenated forest areas.

Conservationists have cause for celebration thanks to a heartwarming video from Tamil Nadu. The video, which was shared by top administrator Supriya Sahu, shows deer, elephants, and gaurs returning to forest regions that were previously overrun by alien plant species. It provides an example of how extensive ecological restoration may assist animals in regaining its native habitat.

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The Tamil Nadu Forest Department's extensive restoration project is highlighted in the video. Sahu claims that almost 40,000 hectares of forest area have been restored thus far, including about 31,000 hectares that have been cleansed of lantana, an invasive plant that inhibits natural flora and grows quickly.

“Elephants, gaurs, deer and countless other species are returning to areas once overrun by invasive plants,” Sahu wrote while sharing the clip on social media. After years of rehabilitation effort, the film shows animals wandering across verdant forest environments. The vistas are more than simply visually arresting to conservationists; they are proof that native ecosystems are starting to rebound.

Sahu stressed that the number of hectares recovered is not the only way to gauge the project's performance. "The return of life is the true measure of success, not the number of hectares cleared," she said.

She claims that native ecosystems are returning to regions that were previously suffocated by exotic species. Ground-nesting birds, other species, and large creatures like elephants and gaurs are progressively taking back these areas.

Additionally, the effort has found a sustainable purpose for the plants that was destroyed. Forest officials have created a cyclical climate solution by turning the invasive biomass into briquettes rather than disposing of it as rubbish. According to Sahu, local tea companies have already received about 120 metric tonnes of these briquettes.

She went on to say that the initiative simultaneously promotes two important environmental goals: climate action via sustainable carbon management and biodiversity restoration.

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"Kudos to all the DFOs, DDs and frontline staff who are behind this initiative," she said, acknowledging the several forest officers and frontline employees who have contributed to the project.

As the video continues to garner popularity online, many people have praised it as an uncommon bit of good environmental news, demonstrating that wildlife frequently returns home when ecosystems are given an opportunity to heal.