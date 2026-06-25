MP Police booked four people, including an event organiser, after a car packed with firecrackers exploded mid-air while suspended from a crane during a Muharram procession in Ujjain. A video of the dangerous stunt went viral on social media.

Madhya Pradesh Police registered FIR against four persons following a dangerous stunt performed during a Muharram procession in Badnagar town, Ujjain, an official said on Thursday.

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A viral video captured a car suspended nearly 40 feet in the air by a crane, which subsequently erupted in a blast caused by firecrackers ignited inside the vehicle. The footage, which circulated widely on social media, showed the vehicle hanging above a crowd as youths waved red flags shortly before the explosion. Police confirmed that the car, with its windows closed and engine off, was packed with fireworks, reportedly "rocket" style crackers, which created a powerful blast effect upon detonation.

Police Register FIR, Name Charges

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Karandeep Singh stated that the police acted immediately upon discovering the video, registering an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 285 (Danger or obstruction in a public way) and Section 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances). "Last night in an akhara in Adan Mohalla, Badnagar, a visual of an explosive incident came to light after a vehicle was hung from a crane and firecrackers were burst inside it. We have immediately registered an FIR under Sections 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," Singh said.

Four Accused Identified

Police have identified and named four individuals as accused in the case: Shoaib Khan, identified as the event organiser, Zahid Khan and Taleem, allegedly involved in hoisting flags on the vehicle and Gopal Mali, the owner of the crane used for the stunt. "We have made 4 named accused, which include the organiser Shoaib Khan, and apart from him, the two boys who were hoisting the flag on the vehicle, whose names are Zahid Khan and Taleem, we have also made them accused. Apart from this, the crane owner, Gopal Mali, has also been named as accused. All these accused will be arrested soon," the officer said.

Preliminary Investigation Findings

He added that in the preliminary investigation, it came to light that they used the rocket fire crackers, which were used during Diwali. "Since the car was switched off with its windows closed, smoke and gases generated from the firecrackers led to a blast-like visual. These facts initially came to notice and further, we will see what comes out in the rest of the investigation," Additional SP said.

No Permission Granted for Dangerous Stunt

He further stated that the administration had not granted permission for any such activity involving explosives or a vehicle being suspended in the air. "Administration never provides permission for firecrackers or activities that may endanger the public. Permission was granted only for the procession. We have not provided any permission for using explosives or hanging a car from a crane. Akharas are used to attract maximum public views. They have been doing this stunt for a long time, but this time they have done this act, we have taken strict action on the matter," the officer said.

The FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added.