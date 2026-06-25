FSSAI has launched regulatory action after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood export firm in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur killed nine women and affected 80 people. Contaminated seafood is being disposed of, and an investigation is underway.

FSSAI Initiates Regulatory Action

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated swift regulatory action following an ammonia gas leakage incident at M/s St. Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports Pvt. Ltd. in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, after receiving information about the incident on June 21, 2026. According to FSSAI, a Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) was immediately deputed to inspect the premises and begin regulatory proceedings.

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At the time of the incident, around 270 metric tonnes (MT) of processed and unprocessed seafood products were stored at the facility. An inspection was conducted the same day to assess the impact of the gas leak on the food products.

FSSAI also launched a joint action in coordination with the district administration and state authorities, while enforcement and surveillance samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis.

The regulator said that approximately 13 MT of contaminated seafood products have been identified for disposal. Vehicles that transported products from the premises after the incident were traced, and the seafood consignments were secured in cold storage facilities. FSSAI added that further regulatory action will be initiated based on the results of the laboratory tests.

Nine Dead, 80 Affected in Leak

The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export factory in Thiruvallur district has risen to nine, with two people from Assam confirmed to have died, according to an official media bulletin from the Tamil Nadu government. A total of 80 people were affected in the incident.

As per the bulletin, 69 people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals, while two have been discharged after recovery. The patients are admitted to Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), and Stanley Hospital. The bulletin also said that one person was reported dead at 7 AM on Tuesday.

Victims Identified as Migrant Women

The government data shows that the majority of those affected are migrant workers from other states, including Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Odisha accounted for the highest number of victims, followed by Assam. Among the nine deceased, seven were from Odisha and two from Assam. All the victims were women.

The deceased have been identified as Shibani, Jumani Juanga, Geetha Juanga, Purnima Juanga, Champabati Juanga, Parvathi Jaunga, Sita Hasda, and Anjila Soren, along with one unidentified woman suspected to be from Odisha.

Investigation and Safety Checks Ongoing

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the ammonia leak. The Health Department is continuing to monitor the condition of the injured, while environmental safety checks are being carried out in and around the factory premises.

The leak occurred during routine operations at the factory, exposing workers to toxic ammonia gas. (ANI)