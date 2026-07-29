An Assamese ice cream vendor was left in tears after his stock and Rs 500 were stolen while he was resting due to stomach pain. A viral video captured his distress and the subsequent act of kindness from a bystander who bought him food, sparking widespread online reaction.

An Assamese ice cream vendor was devastated to learn that he had been stolen while he was sleeping in an incident that quickly eroded people's faith in mankind. While another man recorded the seller and described the circumstances, a distressing video showed the man crying. The man reportedly went to rest because of "stomach pain," but when he woke up, he discovered that all of his ice cream supplies and Rs 500 had vanished.

The seller allegedly became concerned about his daily costs and the lack of funds that may impact his "children" at home as a result of the crime. But as the video progressed, the cameraperson was seen assisting the seller out of genuine goodwill. In the video, the camerapist was seen purchasing veggies and meals for the man.

The video quickly gained popularity and generated a lot of responses. While some expressed sympathy for the ice cream salesman, others praised the man with the camera for his kind deed.

“An ice cream vendor in Assam broke down after someone stole his stock and ₹500 while he was resting due to stomach pain, leaving him devastated about feeding his children. Seeing his distress, a kind-hearted man stepped in to help by buying him food and vegetables,” the post read.

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How Did Netizens React?

“This country has become heaven for thiefs....police and laws are only for elites...poor will suffer till eternity,” a user said. “This poor father was just resting from stomach pain and someone stole his entire ice cream stock + ₹500. He’s crying because he doesn’t know how he’ll feed his kids tonight. How can people be this heartless,” added another.

“Devastating to see. Informal street workers carry all the risk with little support from society,” added another person. “Really this is the time when people need to understand not to bully or scam poor people who are already struggling,” wrote the next.