Lok Sabha saw a fiery war of words as Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over student protests, calling Home Minister Amit Shah 'scared.' The remark led to a sharp rebuttal from the ruling party and an intervention from the Speaker before adjournment.

The Lok Sabha witnessed high drama and a fiery war of words on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government over alleged police action during the July 20 student protests, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the ruling government.

The confrontation peaked when Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi took a direct swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming his absence from the House was a sign of "fear." "The Home Minister doesn't have the courage to come and sit here. He is not here today 'cause he is scared," Gandhi remarked while addressing the House on the issues faced by students across the country.

Government Rebuts 'Irresponsible' Remarks

The comments immediately triggered an uproar, with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju stepping in to lead the government's counter-offensive. Terming certain remarks from Rahul Gandhi as "irresponsible," Rijiju accused the Congress leader of degrading the dignity of his constitutional post. "This is an unsubstantiated allegation. The Leader of Opposition cannot make such baseless claims against a senior minister without any evidence. It is a clear breach of his position and privilege," Rijiju said, visibly agitated.

As the ruckus intensified, Speaker Om Birla intervened and cautioned the Leader of Opposition against making personal charges without factual backing. "You cannot make allegations without proof. This is a House of debate and facts, not for levelling charges without any basis," Speaker Birla told Gandhi.

After both side indulged in a war of words the Lok Sabha was adjourned.

Row Over 'Unparliamentary Word'

Earlier, the House was plunged into chaos following a remark by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, which Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju flagged as an "unparliamentary word" and a violation of House decorum.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened, saying, "Had Rahul Gandhi not used an unparliamentary word, nobody would have objected. I believe that he is using a word in the name of a student, but it is he who is using it... He cannot use an unparliamentary word. It should be expunged."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the Chair to remove the expression from the record, saying, "I humbly request that the unparliamentary word used by the LoP be expunged and I urge everyone on my side to maintain silence and listen to him."

Speaker Om Birla subsequently ordered the expression to be expunged from the proceedings.