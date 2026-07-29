Yog Guru Ramdev called slogans against Brahminism and RSS 'unconstitutional,' while CJP's Abhijeet Dipke condemned the govt's handling of NEET-UG protesters, threatening a new nationwide agitation if action against students continues.

Ramdev on 'Azadi' Slogans, Constitution

Yog Guru Ramdev on Wednesday said that slogans of "Azadi" against Brahminism and the RSS should not bother anyone, asserting that the Constitution provides equal rights to all communities.

Speaking to reporters here, Ramdev said that raising slogans against Brahminism or the RSS was not appropriate and stressed that the Constitution provides equal rights to all communities.

"The country will not run through streets. The country will run only through Parliament. Who will be the Education Minister will not be decided on the streets. PM and Parliament of the country will decide this," Ramdev said.

Reacting to slogans of "Azadi" from Brahminism and the RSS, he said, "If Pralhad Joshi was born in the Brahmin community and learned nationalism from the RSS, this should not bother anyone."

"The Constitution of the country provides rights to Brahmins too, as well as the Dalits and oppressed. So, abusing Brahminism is unconstitutional. Abusing Shudras is also unconstitutional," he added.

Ramdev also criticised the protests by Gen Z at Jantar Mantar, alleging that the demonstrations brought disrepute to the country. "Gen Z gathered at Jantar Mantar and defamed India. Abuses are not our culture or nature. We have always respected our elders. We have walked the path shown by our parents and gurus," he said.

CJP Warns of Agitation Over NEET Protests

Earlier, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the government "should be ashamed" over its handling of student protesters and warned of a fresh nationwide agitation if action against them continued despite assurances given by the Centre.

Speaking to ANI outside the Delhi airport, Dipke alleged that students protesting against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak had been subjected to excessive force and said the CJP would soon return to the streets if the government failed to change its approach.

"The government should not do all this. These were students who were protesting for their future, protesting for their rights. They were not enjoying doing this. They faced baton charges on July 20. Even if the government's greed is not satisfied after shedding so much blood, and if they continue to harass the students like this, we will hit the streets again, and we will do it soon. Using pellet guns on students as if they are terrorists? They should be ashamed! Were they terrorists? Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should be ashamed," Dipke told ANI.

When asked whether the CJP would launch another agitation, Dipke reiterated, "We will do it very soon. If the Government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it."

Reacting to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Gen Z, Dipke dismissed them, saying, "Who even takes her seriously? "

His remarks come a day after CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das warned of a nationwide protest if the government failed to provide written assurances on withdrawing FIRs registered against student protesters. Das had alleged that the Centre had assured the CJP that FIRs filed against protesters in Delhi and other BJP-ruled and NDA-governed states would be withdrawn, but no written confirmation had been provided despite the deadline lapsing.

The developments come after the Supreme Court directed states to release students below the age of 18 arrested during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, provided they have no criminal antecedents, while permitting investigations to continue in accordance with law. (ANI)