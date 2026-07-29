The NGT has ordered the Delhi government to clear encroachments from forest land in Sadulajab, Saket, within four months. This follows the dismissal of legal challenges by the Forest Settlement Officer, clearing the path for demolition.

NGT Sets Four-Month Deadline for Encroachment Removal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to complete the removal of encroachments from forest land in Sadulajab, Saket, within four months, in accordance with law and after following the principles of natural justice. The Tribunal disposed of the matter after being informed that challenges to demolition proceedings had concluded and applications filed under the Indian Forest Act had already been rejected by the Forest Settlement Officer.

Committee Finds Deforestation, Illegal Constructions

A bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. Afroz Ahmad passed the direction while hearing an application filed by Corruption Removal Society through its secretary Vinay Kumar Walia, alleging that the forest land had been encroached upon by land mafia, nearly 50 per cent of the forest area had been deforested, and illegal constructions had come up on the land. The Tribunal noted that a Joint Committee, constituted in May 2024, found that the area available on the ground was significantly smaller than what was recorded in revenue records. The committee also reported loss of tree canopy, encroachments through building extensions, damaged boundary walls, permanent structures within the forest land, and heaps of garbage and plastic waste adversely affecting the habitat of birds and squirrels.

Legal Hurdles Cleared for Demolition

During the hearing, counsel for the Government of NCT of Delhi informed the Tribunal that demolition notices had earlier been challenged before the Delhi High Court. The High Court had directed the authorities to provide the demarcation report and allow the affected persons to pursue remedies before the Forest Settlement Officer under the Indian Forest Act. It was further submitted that those applications had since been dismissed by orders dated May 7, 2026, paving the way for removal of the encroachments.

Recording the submission, the NGT directed the Delhi government to complete the exercise of removing the encroachments within four months, strictly in accordance with law and while complying with the principles of natural justice. The Original Application was accordingly disposed of.