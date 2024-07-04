Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hathras stampede: 'Bhole Baba' breaks his silence, blames anti-social elements and goons for tragedy

    Narayan Hari Bhole Baba, purportedly godman, in his initial response to the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, stated on Wednesday that the tragedy was caused by "anti-social elements and goons." The stampede claimed the lives of 121 people and UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial probe.
     

    Narayan Hari Bhole Baba in his first response to the Hathras stampede stated on Wednesday that the tragedy was caused by "the handiwork of anti-social elements and goons."

    Hathras stampede: Autopsies reveal chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries as causes of death

    In a statement, he said, "I/We express our deepest condolence, to the families of the deceased and pray to Prabhu/Parmatma for the Speedy recovery of the injured."

    "I/we also authorised Dr AP Singh ji, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court to take further legal action in regard of stampede created by some anti social elements after over of Samagam/Satsang. I left for the Samagam a long time ago on 02-07-2024 at Hathras, UP," the statement added.

    He is currently thought to be at his luxurious ashram in Mainpuri with some of his followers. Police have been attempting to establish contact with him, but officials report that he has "refused to meet anyone."

    According to a senior official on Wednesday, the deaths of the victims from the Hathras stampede, whose bodies were taken to a hospital in Agra for post-mortem, were caused by chest injuries leading to blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity, asphyxia, and rib injuries.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday (July 3) a judicial probe into the Hathras stampede, which claimed the lives of 121 people. After visiting the stampede site at a 'prayer meet' organized by godman Bhole Baba, he noted that among the deceased, six were from neighboring states—four from Haryana, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked
     

