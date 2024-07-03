Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked

    The chaos intensified as people rushed towards an adjacent open field to escape the crush. The field, wet and slippery from recent rains, caused many to slip and fall, exacerbating the tragedy as others trampled over them in their haste to flee.

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    In a recent development, the tragic stampede at a satsang in Hathras, which claimed the lives of over 120 people, may have been triggered by the godman Narayan Hari 'Bhole Baba's' personal security team. According to Hathras Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sikandra Rao, Bhole Baba's security guards pushed followers as they tried to approach the godman, possibly causing the deadly chaos.

    In a letter addressed to the Hathras District Magistrate, SDM Rao recounted the events leading up to the stampede. According to his account, the satsang began at 12:30 PM and lasted for an hour. As Bhole Baba prepared to leave the venue, his devotees moved forward to catch a glimpse of him and collect soil from around his feet.

    "Narayan Hari Sarkar reached the venue at 12:30 PM, and the event went on for an hour. When Baba left the venue, people started rushing towards him to seek his blessings. A large number of people were already standing on the divider on GT Road and started running towards Baba," the SDM said.

    The letter further said that in an effort to manage the crowd, Bhole Baba's private security guards and 'sewadars' pushed back some followers, causing several people to fall and creating a panic situation.

    "To prevent the crowd from reaching the godman, his private security and 'sewadars' pushed some people and they fell down. The crowd went out of control and panicked," the letter said.

    The chaos intensified as people rushed towards an adjacent open field to escape the crush. The field, wet and slippery from recent rains, caused many to slip and fall, exacerbating the tragedy as others trampled over them in their haste to flee.

    Following the incident, a case has been registered against the organisers of the event. However, Bhole Baba's name does not appear in the list of accused in the FIR. Instead, 'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar, who is currently absconding, has been named in the complaint.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 5:10 PM IST
