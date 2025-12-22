Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge criticises the Modi govt's railway fare hike, alleging neglect and fake hype. He cites 2.18 lakh accident deaths, 3.16 lakh job vacancies, and slow implementation of the Kavach safety system and Amrit Bharat scheme.

Criticising the Centre's recent decision to increase railway fares, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of burdening the common public, adding that Railways is currently facing a "sad saga of neglect, apathy and fake hype!".

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge alleged that accountability in the railways has diminished since the scrapping of the separate Railway Budget. He claimed the government was focused on publicity rather than addressing the deteriorating condition of the railways. "Modi Govt is leaving no opportunity to loot the common public. Second railway fare hike in a single year, days before the Union Budget. With no separate Railway Budget, accountability has vanished. Railway ails, as Modi Govt is busy in fake publicity rather than concrete delivery!," the 'X' post said.

Safety Concerns and Job Vacancies

Raising concerns over passenger safety, the Congress president cited NCRB data, claiming that 2.18 lakh deaths occurred in railway accidents between 2014 and 2023. He alleged that rail travel had become unsafe. He criticised the implementation of the Kavach safety system, stating that it covers less than 3 per cent of railway routes and under 1 per cent of locomotives. "Safety derails, deaths mount: 2.18 lakh deaths in railway accidents (NCRB Report: between 2014-23). Railways are no longer safe, they're a gamble with life. KAVACH languishes: Five years of hype, zero seriousness. Kavach covers less than 3% routes and less than 1% locomotives - a safety system that exists only in lofty speeches. Jobs vacant, future stalled: 3.16 lakh vacancies rot the system. Youth awaits permanent posting, contractual posting on rise. (Latest available annual report on pay and allowances)," said the 'X' post.

Allegations of Mismanagement and Slow Progress

Referring to reports from parliamentary committees, Kharge alleged underutilisation of Training and HRD funds, with only 42 per cent spent in 2023-24 and 68 per cent utilised till December in 2024-25. "Training & HRD funds neglected: Only 42% utilised in 2023-24 and 68% till Dec 2024-25. Loco pilots denied basic breaks. (Parliamentary Standing Committee Report) Publicity over performance: Under Amrit Bharat, ONLY 1 station has been upgraded against a target of 453 - a cruel joke on development. (Parliamentary Standing Committee Report)," Kharge wrote.

Financial Woes and Performance Questions

Kharge also alleged financial mismanagement, citing CAG data showing losses of Rs 2,604 crore, and noted that senior citizen concessions were withdrawn, leading to an additional rs 8,913 crore in revenue from elderly passengers. He further questioned claims about high-speed trains, stating that Vande Bharat trains operate at an average speed of 76 kmph, far below the claimed 160 kmph "Stunts galore, substance missing: While reels are shot and ATMs in rail promoted, Railways bleed - ₹2,604 crore losses (CAG, 2024), senior citizen concessions scrapped, extracting ₹8,913 crore from the elderly. Red flags for speed: Vande Bharat runs at 76 kmph against a tall claimed 160 kmph," said the 'X' post.

Railways Ministry Defends Fare 'Rationalisation'

The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a rationalisation of passenger fares, with a revised fare structure set to take effect from December 26, aimed at balancing rising operational costs while minimising the impact on passengers.

According to the Railways, there will be no increase in fares for suburban services and Monthly Season Ticket (MST) holders, providing relief to daily commuters.

Similarly, ordinary-class passengers travelling up to 215 kilometres will not see any fare increase. For journeys beyond 215 kilometres in ordinary class, fares will increase by one paise per kilometre. In the Mail and Express non-AC categories, the fare hike is two paise per kilometre, while AC classes will also see a uniform two paise per kilometre increase.

The Ministry clarified that the increase would have a limited financial impact on passengers. For instance, a 500-kilometre non-AC journey will cost only Rs 10 extra under the revised structure. The rationalisation is expected to generate an additional Rs 600 crore in revenue. (ANI)