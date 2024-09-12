Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Elections 2024: Congress releases 3rd list of candidates, fields Rajdeep Surjewala's son | Full list

    The Congress party has announced its third and largest list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, featuring 40 names including Aditya Surjewala and five women. Notably, the party chose Jagdish Yadav over Rao Yaduvender Singh, brother of a BJP MP, for the Kosali seat.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    The Congress has announced candidates for 40 of the state's 90 Assembly seats in its third and largest list for the Haryana Assembly to date. Aditya Surjewala, the son of Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Congress, and two other candidates who had already submitted their nominations from the seats they want to represent before the party made their names public are on the list.

    Aditya Surjewala has been fielded from the Kaithal Assembly constituency, from where his father and Congress General Secretary has been elected an MLA at least twice. 

    Rao Yaduvender Singh, the brother of Union Minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh of the BJP, was not given a ticket by the party for the Kosali Assembly seat; Jagdish Yadav was chosen in his place. In 2019, Rao Yaduvender Singh ran as a candidate from this constituency, but he was defeated by more than 38,000 votes.

    The party has fielded former Haryana Youth Congress chief Sachin Kundu from the Panipat Rural seat and state youth wing's spokesperson Rohit Nagar from Tigaon. The Congress named  Satbir Dublain for the Narwana (SC) reserved seat and Sarva Mitra Kamboj for Rania.

    Five women, namely Pearl Chaudhary from Pataudi, Anita Yadav from Ateli, Sumita Virk from Karnal, Pooja Chaudhary from Mulana, and Parag Sharma from Ballabgarh, have been awarded tickets in the third list. Varun Choudhary, who was elected MP from Ambala in this year's Lok Sabha elections after winning from Mulana in 2019, is married to Pooja Chaudhary.

    On August 31, the Election Commission of India (ECI) rescheduled the polling day for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections from October 1 to October 5. Additionally, the date of the vote counting for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assemblies was shifted from October 4 to October 8. The choice was made in order to respect the Bishnoi community's customs and voting rights. The Bishnoi community has maintained a centuries-old custom of taking part in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in memory of their Guru Jambheshwar in accordance with the ECI.

