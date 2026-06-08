Panic ensued for students at Victoria College in Kerala's Palakkad after a cobra was discovered hiding among books on a shelf on Thursday.
Panic ensued for students at Victoria College in Kerala's Palakkad after a cobra was discovered hiding among books on a shelf on Thursday. The scary encounter unfolded when students entered the library to collect books and spotted the venomous reptile curled up on a wooden bookshelf.
Shocked students immediately informed college authorities, who swiftly contacted local snake rescuer and volunteer Anoop for assistance.
Responding promptly, Anoop arrived at the college and carried out a careful rescue operation. He gently extracted the cobra from between the books, guided it into a plastic pipe, and safely secured it inside a sack for relocation.
The reptile, measuring approximately four feet in length, was later identified as a cobra. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Students and staff recorded the dramatic rescue, and videos of the operation soon flooded social media platforms. The footage quickly went viral.