Panic ensued for students at Victoria College in Kerala's Palakkad after a cobra was discovered hiding among books on a shelf on Thursday.

Panic ensued for students at Victoria College in Kerala's Palakkad after a cobra was discovered hiding among books on a shelf on Thursday. The scary encounter unfolded when students entered the library to collect books and spotted the venomous reptile curled up on a wooden bookshelf.

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Shocked students immediately informed college authorities, who swiftly contacted local snake rescuer and volunteer Anoop for assistance.

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Responding promptly, Anoop arrived at the college and carried out a careful rescue operation. He gently extracted the cobra from between the books, guided it into a plastic pipe, and safely secured it inside a sack for relocation.

The reptile, measuring approximately four feet in length, was later identified as a cobra. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Students and staff recorded the dramatic rescue, and videos of the operation soon flooded social media platforms. The footage quickly went viral.