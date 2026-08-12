BJP national president Nitin Nabin accused the Opposition of deliberately disrupting Parliament, calling it an 'anarchist mindset'. He claimed the public knows who is avoiding discussions, a sentiment echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused the Opposition of deliberately disrupting Parliament and preventing discussions on key issues, saying that the public was now watching who was "running away from discussions".

In a post on social media, Nabin said the continuous disruption in Parliament reflected what he described as an "anarchist mindset" of the Opposition. He alleged that despite repeated efforts by the Narendra Modi government to take up important issues for discussion, Opposition parties were choosing to disrupt proceedings instead.

"The continuous disruption by the opposition in Parliament exposes their anarchist mindset," Nabin said. He further claimed that the government was ready to discuss every key issue, but the Opposition was not allowing Parliament to function. "The public is watching and now knows who is actually running away from discussions," he said.

Govt Prepared for Discussions: Amit Shah

Nabin's remarks came amid continued political confrontation in Parliament, with the government and Opposition trading accusations over disruptions and the conduct of proceedings. Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier said that the government was prepared to hold discussions with the Opposition.

In a post shared on social media, Shah said the government was ready for every kind of discussion in Parliament, but accused the Opposition of using its protests to create chaos rather than engage in debate.

Shah said the Opposition should submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking a discussion, adding that the government was ready to discuss the matter from 3 pm on Wednesday until 3 pm on Thursday.

The latest exchange comes against the backdrop of repeated disruptions in Parliament, which have frequently led to adjournments and limited legislative business. The government has maintained that Opposition parties should raise their concerns through parliamentary procedures, while Opposition parties have argued that disruptions and protests are part of their effort to force discussions on issues they consider important. (ANI)