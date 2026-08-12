The FCRA Amendment Bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee after the Centre moved a motion in Parliament. The 31-member committee will examine the bill and submit its report by the Winter Session 2026 amid opposition calls for its withdrawal.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill was formally referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Wednesday after the Central Government moved a motion to this effect in the Parliament. Union Minister Nityanand Rai tabled the motion in the Lok Sabha after it resumed proceedings following its adjournment in the morning.

JPC to Examine Bill

According to the Supplementary List of Business for the Lok Sabha, the proposed Joint Committee will consist of 31 members--21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

"That the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha," the motion moved by the Home Minister stated.

The committee has been tasked with conducting an in-depth examination of the legislative provisions and is required to submit its report to the Parliament by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026. The motion further specified that the quorum for the sittings of the Joint Committee shall be one-third of the total number of its members.

"This House recommends to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do join the said Joint Committee and communicate to this House names of the Members to be appointed by Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee," the motion added.

Opposition Seeks Withdrawal

Congress MP KC Venugopal sought withdrawal of Bill, his opposition to the bill also found support from SP MP Akhilesh Yadav.

In Reply Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition should welcome the Government's decision to refer the bill to a JPC and added that there was nothing in the bill to target minority institutions

While the government has moved for a committee review, the Congress party has maintained its firm stance against the legislation, seeking a complete withdrawal of the Bill. The opposition has previously raised concerns that the proposed amendments could be used to target civil society and minority institutions.

Background of the FCRA Bill

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in the country and seeks to ensure that such contributions are used for the purposes for which they are received.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is currently under consideration of Parliament. The revised FCRA Rules, 2026, were notified on June 22 and are in force. (ANI)