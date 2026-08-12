The Punjab and Haryana governments are moving towards resolving the decades-old Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal dispute, the Supreme Court was informed. The AG told the court that Punjab's stance has softened, indicating positive progress.

Progress Towards Amicable Resolution

The Punjab and Haryana governments are inching closer to an amicable resolution of their decades-old dispute over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, the Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday. Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing in the matter, told the apex court that the two States were now working towards a common position, with Punjab showing willingness to resolve the dispute.

"I must say that today we speak in a joint voice. Punjab is coming much closer. They have opened their heart much more than what they were talking last time," Venkataramani said. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, taking note of the progress, remarked, "Once the heart opens, the door also opens."

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing the long-standing Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, also appearing in the case, said that considerable progress had been made in the matter.

The Attorney General sought a short adjournment, suggesting August 20 or a date in the following week, and CJI agreed that a brief adjournment would not prejudice the proceedings in view of the movement towards a settlement.

Background of the Decades-Old Dispute

The top court last year criticised Punjab for de-notifying land acquired for the canal, calling it "high-handedness" and urging both States to find an amicable solution with the Centre. The top court has taken up Haryana's 1996 original suit against Punjab seeking completion of the SYL Canal to enable the State to receive its share of the Ravi-Beas river waters.

The problem stems from the controversial 1981 water-sharing agreement after Haryana was formed out of Punjab in 1966. For effective allocation of water, the SYL canal was to be constructed, and the two States were required to construct their portions within their territories. While Haryana constructed its portion of the canal, after the initial phase, Punjab stopped the work, leading to multiple cases.

In 2004, the Punjab government had passed a law that "unilaterally" cancelled the 1981 water-sharing pact between Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan; however, in 2016, the apex court had struck down this law. Later, Punjab went ahead and returned the acquired land--on which the canal was to be constructed--to the landowners.

In 2017, had ordered the State of Punjab to maintain status quo regarding the land and properties associated with the canal project. The SYL canal had been a product of the 1981 agreement, which was meant to re-allocate the waters of Ravi and Beas in "overall national interest and for optimum utilisation of the waters".