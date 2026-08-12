Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced a ban on analogue paneer to promote pure milk products. The move also aims to prevent dumping from neighbouring states. Strict legal action will be taken against those violating the ban.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the state government has decided to discourage and ban analogue paneer, asserting that the state will build its identity on the purity of naturally produced milk products. "We have decided to discourage analogue paneer and impose a ban on it in Madhya Pradesh. Observing the situation in other states, we intend to build the identity of our state on the purity of naturally produced milk products. While we are moving forward in the direction of increasing milk production, we will not encourage any such activities," CM Yadav told ANI.

Ban Follows Action by Neighbouring States

Meanwhile, State Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel said the decision was also prompted by the possibility of analogue paneer being dumped in Madhya Pradesh after neighbouring states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, imposed bans on it. "Our neighbouring states Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have banned analogue paneer. Now, there is a possibility that its dumping in Madhya Pradesh may increase. There are FSSAI directions regarding the manufacture and sale of analogue paneer, but they are not properly followed, resulting in inappropriate and inedible food substances being used to make analog paneer, which adversely affects the health of our citizens. Therefore, we are also going to impose a ban on it in Madhya Pradesh, and its order will be issued soon," Patel told ANI.

Warning Issued to Manufacturers and Sellers

He further urged those involved in manufacturing or selling analogue paneer to stop the practice; otherwise, legal action would be taken against them. "I appeal to everyone involved in such activities to stop manufacturing and selling analogue paneer. Legal action will be initiated immediately after the order is issued," the minister said.

He added that the state Food Department was conducting continuous enforcement under the 'Shuddh Ke Liye Yudh' (War for Purity) campaign launched under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav. With major festivals such as Raksha Bandhan approaching, the minister said the department was keeping a close watch on adulterated mawa and other food products to ensure that people have access to pure and safe food.

When asked about action against those who continue to sell analogue paneer after the ban comes into effect, Patel said the products would be seized and destroyed and strict legal action would be taken against those involved. (ANI)