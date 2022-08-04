Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kapil Dev, more | Watch

    In order to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Prime Minister Modi urged all citizens to make the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign into a widespread movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag and using the "tiranga" as their profile picture on social media.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    To celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry of Culture posted the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' anthem video featuring famous celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher and Asha Bhonsle.

    Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Culture posted a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' anthem video and wrote, "Har Ghar Tiranga...Ghar Ghar Tiranga...celebrate our Tiranga with this melodious salute to our Tricolour , the symbol of our collective Pride & Unity as our Nation completes 75 years of independence. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav."

    The film demonstrates the energy, might, and variety of India via sports, military operations, missile launches, and the enchanting natural beauty of your nation. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice and Anushka Sharma, her husband Virat Kohli, south Star Prabas were also spotted in the video. The only male actor from South India to appear in this anthem video is Prabhas. At the conclusion of the video, Prime Minister Modi added his magnetic personality.

    A campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being run by Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to get people to carry the Tiranga home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

    In order to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to make the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign into a widespread movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their residences and using the "tiranga" as their profile picture on social media between August 2 and August 15.

    In his remarks on the 91st episode of the monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said that as India marks 75 years of independence, it would experience a magnificent and historic time.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
