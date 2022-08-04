Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiranga bike rally: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari broke 4 laws; challaned by Delhi Traffic Police

    The Parliamentarian was seen riding an Enfield Bullet without a helmet during the Tiranga bike rally in Red Fort. But there were other offences he committed for which he was fined by the Delhi Traffic Police separately.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari has reportedly been charged a traffic challan of Rs 41,000 for violating traffic rules during the Tiranga bike rally on Wednesday.

    The MP was seen riding an Enfield Bullet without a helmet at the Tiranga bike rally in Red Fort. A number of users on social media had shared Tiwari's photo showing him riding the motorcycle without a helmet. 

    Taking cognizance, the Delhi Traffic Police slapped the MP with multiple fines. These included Rs 10,000 for not having a pollution certificate, Rs 5000 for not riding a bike without a license, Rs 5000 for not having a high-security number plate and Rs 1,000 for riding the bike without a helmet.

    Additionally, the owner of the bike was fined Rs 20,000. The Delhi Traffic Police handed over the total challan of Rs 41,000 to the MP at his residence. 

    The MP later took to Twitter in the evening to apologise for not wearing a helmet. He also promised to pay the fine to the Delhi Traffic Police. He, however, seemed to be defensive over the number plate issue, claiming that the number plate of the vehicle was clear. At the same time, the MP appealed to people not to ride a two-wheeler without a helmet.

    The motorcycle rally on Wednesday saw the participation of several MPs, including central ministers. Organised on the sidelines of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which commemorates 75 years of Indian independence, the motorcycle rally originated from the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to the freedom fighters. The event was aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism among citizens.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
