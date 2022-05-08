Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra govt to challenge Rana couple's bail for flouting norms

    The special court considering cases against MPs and MLAs imposed many restrictions on their release, one of which was that they not speak to the media about the issue. The special public prosecutor stated that the petition to cancel bail will be filed with the sessions court on Monday.

    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    The Maharashtra government will challenge the bail granted to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who were detained in the Hanuman Chalisa incident. According to special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, the state government would seek termination of the Ranas' bail. Gharat stated that the pair had breached the terms of the bail granted and that the state government will challenge the same.

    "Accused shall not address the press on any matters relevant to the Hanuman Chalisa recital case," the court stated. Despite this provision in the bail order, MP Navneet Rana talked to the media shortly after leaving the Lilawati Hospital. "I dare Uddhav Thackeray to run for office from any constituency, and I will run against you and show you what woman power is," she declared.

    Gharat went on to say that the Ranas' utterances amounted to contempt of court, resulting in a violation of release terms. The special court considering cases against MPs and MLAs imposed many restrictions on their release, one of which was that they not speak to the media about the issue. He further stated that the petition to cancel bail will be filed with the sessions court on Monday. Navneet and Ravi Rana got out of jail on May 4, a day after being granted bail.

    Ravi Rana said that after being released from jail on May 5, his wife Navneet Rana was ignored when she complained of health problems and needed hospitalisation. The MP's counsel had also told the media that she was ill, with high blood pressure, bodily aches, and spondylitis.

    The pair was detained on April 23 under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting hatred between different groups). The Ranas had declared that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private mansion 'Matoshree,' which infuriated Shiv Sena supporters and sparked conflict. The two eventually abandoned the trip, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai as the reason.

