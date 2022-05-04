Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Know bail conditions for MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana

    The Ranas were arrested on April 23 under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc.) and 124A (sedition), as well as sections of the Bombay Police Act.

    Hanuman Chalisa row Know bail conditions for MP Navneet Rana MLA Ravi Rana gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    The Mumbai Special Court granted bail to independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana in the sedition FIR for allegedly seeking to recite the Hanuman chalisa outside the personal house of Maharashtra Chief Minister. The Ranas were arrested on April 23 under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc.) and 124A (sedition), as well as sections of the Bombay Police Act.

    Here are the conditions of the bail: 
    1. The bail is subject to execution of personal bonds of Rs. 50,000 each.
    2. They have also been directed not to address the press on any subject that relates to this case.
    3. They should be available for investigation upon a 24-hour notice by the police.
    4. The court said that the applicants shall not commit a similar offence while on bail.
    5. The couple can not in any way influence any witness or tamper with the evidence related to the case.
    6. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana will have to cooperate with the officials in the investigation.

    Also Read | Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail

    On April 23, the couple was detained after threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Bandra mansion Matoshree. The police took them to a magistrate court in Bandra the next day for additional questioning. Instead, the judge remanded them in judicial detention. They had requested for bail the same day, and the court had scheduled a hearing on April 29. The pair appeared in sessions court the next day with a joint bail request.

    Also Read | Mumbai CP shares video of MP-MLA Rana duo sipping tea inside Khar police station

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray - adt

    It's not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, Defence ministry clarifies

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, MoD clarifies

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts - adt

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena - adt

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel - adt

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian unable to zip up Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala; see video RBA

    Kim Kardashian unable to zip up Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala; see video

    Its not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray - adt

    It's not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray

    football Destination Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria snt

    Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

    2 Indian student groups win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge gcw

    2 Indian student groups win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge

    International Cricket Council, ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests-ayh

    ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon