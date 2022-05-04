Hanuman Chalisa row: Know bail conditions for MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana

The Ranas were arrested on April 23 under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc.) and 124A (sedition), as well as sections of the Bombay Police Act.

The Mumbai Special Court granted bail to independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana in the sedition FIR for allegedly seeking to recite the Hanuman chalisa outside the personal house of Maharashtra Chief Minister. The Ranas were arrested on April 23 under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc.) and 124A (sedition), as well as sections of the Bombay Police Act.

Here are the conditions of the bail:

1. The bail is subject to execution of personal bonds of Rs. 50,000 each.

2. They have also been directed not to address the press on any subject that relates to this case.

3. They should be available for investigation upon a 24-hour notice by the police.

4. The court said that the applicants shall not commit a similar offence while on bail.

5. The couple can not in any way influence any witness or tamper with the evidence related to the case.

6. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana will have to cooperate with the officials in the investigation.

On April 23, the couple was detained after threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Bandra mansion Matoshree. The police took them to a magistrate court in Bandra the next day for additional questioning. Instead, the judge remanded them in judicial detention. They had requested for bail the same day, and the court had scheduled a hearing on April 29. The pair appeared in sessions court the next day with a joint bail request.

