Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail

The Ranas were detained at their Mumbai home after announcing their intention to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private bungalow 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra. Following their detention, the couple petitioned the court for bail in connection with a FIR filed by the Mumbai Police against them on allegations of sedition and inciting hatred.

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. They are allowed to be released on bail by the sessions court on a few conditions.

Navneet Rana, an independent Lok Sabha MP, and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were detained on April 23. Ravi is an MLA from Badnera and Navneet is a Lok Sabha MP from Amravati in eastern Maharashtra.

The police charged the Rana couple with several sections of the IPC, and the Khar Court sentenced them to 14 days in judicial imprisonment. Previously, the Bombay High Court denied a petition brought by the MP-MLA pair to invalidate the second of two FIRs lodged against them for resisting arrest.

After the couple and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Navneet Rana was mistreated, humiliated, exposed to casteist remarks, and even denied water or permission to use the restroom by police, a great scandal developed.

The Rana couple was booked under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

