Mumbai CP shares video of MP-MLA Rana duo sipping tea inside Khar police station

Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Pandey, posted a video after the 'inhuman treatment' allegation against city police by MP Navneet Rana.

After the 'inhuman treatment' allegation against Mumbai Police by the MP Navneet Rana, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey, on Tuesday, tweeted and shared a video where it is seen MP-MLA Rana couple is having tea in the Khar Police station.

Sanjay Pandey posted a video stating that they need not say anything more.

MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, were arrested based on an FIR filed under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with assault or criminal force against a public servant while he is performing his duties.

On Monday, MP Navneet Rana scripted a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla alleging torture following her arrest for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence. She claimed she had been abused because of her caste.

In her letter, Rana mentioned that she continuously demanded drinking water throughout the night. However, she was not given water. She was shocked to learn that the police staff on duty told her that she belonged to Scheduled Caste, and thus, they would not provide her with water with the same glass.

She added that the treatment meted out to her in the Khar Police station's lock-up was worse than that of animals.

Rana demanded that the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the police personnel face the strictest punishment.

The MP-MLA couple is booked under multiple charges of IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and IPC section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

Following her letter, the Lok Sabha secretariat Privilege and Ethics branch asked the state government to submit a factual report regarding the incident.

