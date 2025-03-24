Kerala: BJP's K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader'

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Outgoing BJP state president K Surendran has clarified that he had no desire to continue in the role beyond his term. In an interview with Asianet News, Surendran said he knew that his tenure would conclude at the end of his term and that a leadership change was inevitable. As the party prepares for the official announcement of Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the new state president tomorrow, K Surendran expressed confidence in Chandrasekhar’s leadership.

"Rajeev Chandrasekhar is not someone who was parachuted into the role. He is a capable leader with a proven track record in politics and administration. The central leadership is fully aware of the abilities and necessity of each individual, and Chandrasekhar is the right choice to lead the party in Kerala," Surendran said.

Transition Marks BJP’s Growth in Kerala

Reflecting on his tenure, Surendran highlighted that his leadership spanned a challenging period, including the COVID-19 lockdown, which lasted nearly one and a half years after he assumed office. "We were able to activate the organization effectively for about two and a half years after that. In BJP, it has been a practice for leaders to step aside after completing a five-year term, and I believe it is appropriate to do the same," he added.

He pointed out that discussions about new leadership emerged due to the growing pool of capable leaders within the party. "There are five or six leaders who were seriously considered for the position. All of them remain committed to the party and continue to work diligently, whether they hold formal positions or not," Surendran said. He mentioned senior leaders such as M.T. Ramesh, Sobha Surendran, and A.N. Radhakrishnan as individuals fully qualified for the role of state president.

No Major Issues Within BJP, Says Surendran

Dismissing rumors of internal conflicts, Surendran said, "Like any organization, there are differences of opinion within the BJP, but these have been resolved, and the party is moving forward. During my term, all leaders worked towards a common goal."

On the allegations of a covert understanding between the CPM and BJP, Surendran said, "These are baseless campaigns propagated by the UDF. Their worry stems from the fear of being overtaken by us, even though they are currently in second place."

Extensive Organizational Restructuring Undertaken

Surendran outlined the extensive organizational restructuring carried out during his term:

1. New booth committees were formed in 18,600 out of 25,000 booths across the state.

2. In Kerala’s 140 assembly constituencies, two mandalam committees have been established in each, bringing the total to 280 mandalam committees with new leadership.

3. 30 district committees were created by dividing Kerala’s 14 revenue districts, and new district presidents were appointed.

4. 206 members were elected to the state council, and elections for 30 national council members and the new state president were pending—both of which will be finalized soon.

A Smooth Transition for Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Surendran assured that Rajeev Chandrasekhar would inherit a well-functioning party structure in Kerala. "The system is in place for him to take the organization forward. What is required now is to energize the grassroots workers and voters to propel the BJP beyond its traditional vote bank," he concluded.

