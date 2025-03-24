'She had no role in his death': Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer after CBI's closure report on Sushant Singh's death

Read Full Article

Mumbai: Following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a closure report in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has reiterated that his client had no involvement in the actor's demise.

Speaking to the media, Maneshinde said, "I have been saying from the first day that Rhea Chakraborty had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Still, on 27th July 2020, someone filed a complaint against her and that is why the investigation started. After that, we approached the Supreme Court."

Maneshinde elaborated on the sequence of events, stating that Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, was initially treated as a suicide by the Maharashtra Police.

"He died on 14th June, Maharashtra Police registered a case and treated it as a suicide case and were investigating it. The DCP of Mumbai Police, Bandra Zone at that time, after a thorough investigation, had concluded that Rhea Chakraborty had nothing to do with it. Rhea Chakraborty's statement was also taken at that time...," he added.

The lawyer further explained that Rhea had left Sushant's residence on June 8, 2020, after witnessing his drug use and medication habits, which led to conflicts between them.

"After that, Sushant Singh Rajput asked her brother to take her out of his house...From that day, there was no contact between Rhea and Sushant." Maneshinde said.

He pointed out that despite Sushant living with 2-3 servants and flatmates at the time of his death, his family implicated Rhea, filing a case in Patna alleging she misappropriated Rs 15 crore of his property. This led to the Supreme Court transferring the investigation to the CBI.

"After that, it was revealed that Sushant had committed suicide and at that time, he had 2-3 servants and flatmates in his house. Still, Sushant's family dragged Rhea Chakraborty into this case and in Patna they filed a case and told that Rhea Chakraborty had misappropriated his property worth Rs 15 crores. Because of that Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI. CBI has continuously interrogated Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and filed this report after 4 and a half years but I have been saying from the first day that Rhea Chakraborty had no connection with this...It was a pure case of suicide"," Maneshinde asserted.

CBI submitted closure report on death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a closure report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, sources said. According to sources, the closure has been filed in a Mumbai Court nearly five years after Sushant Singh's death.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

