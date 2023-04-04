Haj 2023: With SBI forex card, 1.4 lakh people could enjoy 'cashless' pilgrimage

With the number of Haj pilgrims crossing 1.4 lakh this year, the government has made special arrangements for "cashless" pilgrimage by catering to the foreign exchange requirements of the travellers. Check out all details.

The government has made special arrangements for "cashless" pilgrimage by attending to the foreign exchange needs of the pilgrims. The number of Haj pilgrims has surpassed 1.4 lahks this year, including the largest-ever contingent of over 4,300 women over 45 who will be travelling alone (without Mehram). State Bank of India (SBI) will provide all Haj pilgrims with a forex card.

This year, Haj applicants and candidates were chosen online. 10,621 of the 1.4 lakh selected travellers are over the age of 70, and 4,314 women over 45 are going without mehram (male companion).

"This is the largest ever contingent of women proceeding on Haj alone without a male member," the ministry of minority affairs said in a statement. Over 1.8 lakh had applied to perform Haj.

According to the Haj policy 2023, the Haj Committee of India will receive 80% of the overall quota, with the remaining 20% going to commercial Haj group organisers. On May 21, the first aircraft for the journey will leave India.

According to the statement, the ministry has teamed up with SBI to make special preparations to offer the travellers forex services at the "most competitive rates."

According to Haj policy 2023, pilgrims can arrange their own foreign money based on their specific needs.

Additionally, SBI will set up booths at each of the 25 embarkation sites, where nodal officials will assist travellers in collecting foreign currency in cash or via credit card.