Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim side's plea against right to worship by Hindu women

A Varanasi court decision dated on April 8, 2021, ordering the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a thorough assessment of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, has also been challenged by the petitioners.

Allahabad High Court on Wednesday (May 31) dismissed the Muslim side's plea challenging the maintainability of five Hindu women worshippers' suit filed in Varanasi Court seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Representing the Hindu side on Allahabad HC, advocate Hari Shankar Jain said, "I hope that the day is not far when we will construct a grand Shiv temple there and the present structure will be removed."

"It is a historic verdict. The court clearly has said that Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee's petition is not maintainable and dismissed it," Vishnu Shankar Jain said.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the lawyer representing the Hindu side in Varanasi said, "It is a big win for the Hindu side. We welcome the decision of the court to dismiss Order 7 Rule CPC plea filed by Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee which challenged the maintainability of the suit of five Hindu women worshippers seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque."

The Allahabad Court will next hear on July 14 a plea moved by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and the Gyanvapi mosque management committee that has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, seeking the restoration of a temple at the site where the mosque exists.

