Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to launch a high-level, impartial probe into alleged nepotism and misconduct against KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar in the recruitment of Industrial Extension Officers.

Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seeking a high-level, impartial investigation into alleged irregularities and abuse of office in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process.

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Allegations of Nepotism and Misconduct

In his separate letters to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Shivakumar, Joshi urged the state government to initiate a transparent and comprehensive probe into allegations of nepotism and misconduct against Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar in connection with the recruitment of Industrial Extension Officers. The Union Minister said the allegations have raised serious concerns over the credibility and integrity of the state's premier recruitment agency.

Joshi stated that a detailed report submitted by the KPSC Secretary to the state government has pointed towards large-scale irregularities in the recruitment exercise. He further stressed that the Chief Minister must ensure a fair, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the matter to uphold public trust in the recruitment system.

Conflict of Interest and Procedural Impropriety

The Union Minister alleged that Sahukar's daughters were among the candidates for the Industrial Extension Officer posts and that despite being the Chairman of the Commission, he allegedly participated in the recruitment process involving them. Joshi further claimed that Sahukar also signed the final selection proceedings that were recently issued, which, according to him, raises serious questions over conflict of interest and procedural propriety.

He contended that such actions constitute a violation of the principles of natural justice and amount to a serious breach of ethical standards expected from the head of a constitutional recruitment body like the Karnataka Public Service Commission.

Questions Over Reservation Eligibility

Joshi also questioned the eligibility of one of Sahukar's daughters under the applicable reservation category, alleging that the prescribed income criteria may not have been fulfilled and that incorrect information could have been submitted to avail reservation benefits. He said that if these allegations are proven, it would amount to a grave injustice to deserving candidates and severely damage the credibility of the recruitment process.

Call for Immediate and Transparent Inquiry

Seeking immediate intervention, Joshi urged the Chief Minister to order a high-level and transparent inquiry to restore confidence among government job aspirants and ensure fairness in public recruitment.

In his letter to the Governor, Joshi requested that the matter be taken up with utmost seriousness. He said the controversy has not only affected the reputation of the KPSC but also undermined the merit-based recruitment system, making a comprehensive investigation necessary to safeguard institutional sanctity and ensure justice to lakhs of aspirants across the state. (ANI)