Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the 'VB G Ram Ji Yojana' in Beawar, which provides a 125-day rural employment guarantee. He also distributed aid to SHGs and laid the foundation stone for development works worth approximately Rs 424 crore.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday addressed the state-level public convention and launch program of the 'VB G Ram Ji Yojana' at the Masuda Krishi Upaj Mandi in Beawar district.

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Speaking on the occasion, CM Sharma stated that the 'VB G Ram Ji Yojana' has been introduced under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the prosperity and overall development of villages.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed rural employment guarantee cards to two beneficiaries under the newly launched scheme.

Empowering Women and Self-Help Groups

Highlighting the state's focus on women's empowerment, CM Sharma distributed credit linkage cheques worth Rs 3.31 crore to self-help group (SHG) members through various banks. Additionally, loan cheques worth Rs 1.16 crore were handed over to SHG members under different schemes of the Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi.

Under the Samarth Sakhi Loan Scheme, the Chief Minister distributed scooties to CLF cluster managers and bank mitras. He also handed over sanction letters for new houses and keys of newly constructed houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Before the main event, CM Sharma inspected various stalls showcasing handicraft products made by Rajivika Self-Help Groups.

Infrastructure Boost and Development Projects

In a major boost to regional infrastructure, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for development works worth approximately Rs 424 crore. He also announced the construction of a shelter home in Devmali for Rs 2 crore, alongside assuring the rejuvenation of the local lake and the construction of new roads in the area.

The mega event was attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister of State for Rural Development Otaram Dewasi, and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham. Devnarayan Board Chairman Omprakash Bhadana, MLAs Virendra Singh, Shatrughan Gautam, Shankar Singh Rawat, Ramswaroop Lamba, and Secretary of Rural Development Krishna Kunal were also present, along with other public representatives, senior officials, and a large gathering of residents.

Details of the VB-G RAM G Act

Meanwhile, the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or the VB-G RAM G Act, came into effect on July 1, 2026. The centrally sponsored welfare schemes were passed in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025. The legislation replaced the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and bringing in the 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and States.

Enhanced 125-Day Employment Guarantee

Under the new framework, every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work shall be entitled to a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year. The enhanced guarantee is intended to strengthen livelihood security, improve rural incomes and support sustainable village-level development.

Employment shall be provided to workers against their demand for work within the prescribed timeframe, failing which workers shall remain entitled to unemployment allowance in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

Timely Wage Payments and Transparency

The Act places strong emphasis on timely and transparent wage payments. Wages shall continue to be transferred directly into workers' bank or post office accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Wages are to be paid every week or within fifteen days from the closure of the muster roll, failing which workers shall be entitled to delay compensation in accordance with the provisions of the Act. (ANI)