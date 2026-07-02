Marking Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army's Dare Devils set a World Record in the Atal Tunnel. Ten riders on two motorcycles traversed the 9.8 km high-altitude tunnel, honouring the Armed Forces as part of their 'Wheels of Valour' expedition.

Marking a historic feat dedicated to Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army's Corps of Signals Dare Devils team successfully completed a new World Record attempt inside the iconic Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, on Thursday.

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The achievement forms part of the ongoing nationwide motorcycle expedition, "Wheels of Valour: Sanchar Shakti". The expedition reached Palchan on June 30 before charting history on July 1 inside the tunnel, which stands as the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet.

According to an official release, the landmark accomplishment is the first of several ambitious world record attempts planned by the Dare Devils Team to honour the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Details of the Record-Breaking Feat

The remarkable feat saw 10 riders performing on just two motorcycles, traversing the 9.8-kilometre Atal Tunnel in an impressive 9 minutes and 47.97 seconds at an altitude of 10,075 feet. Executed under demanding high-altitude conditions, the attempt required extraordinary precision, balance, endurance, flawless teamwork and exceptional riding skills, demonstrating the highest standards of military professionalism.

The achievement forms part of a series of ambitious world record attempts meticulously planned by the Corps of Signals Dare Devils Team as a tribute to the spirit of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Following months of intensive training, rehearsals and technical preparation, this landmark accomplishment marks the first of several record attempts dedicated to honouring the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.

Flawless Execution and Collaboration

The entire event was conducted under comprehensive safety arrangements, with every operational and safety protocol being meticulously followed throughout the attempt. The Dare Devils worked in close coordination with the civil administration, police authorities and road management agencies to ensure complete safety for the riders, officials, support staff and all road users. The flawless execution reflected the Corps of Signals' uncompromising commitment to operational discipline, professionalism and safety.

Lieutenant General Vivek Dogra, Sena Medal, Signal Officer-in-Chief and Colonel Commandant, on behalf of the entire Corps of Signals, expressed his sincere gratitude to the District Administration, Manali, Himachal Pradesh Police, Director General Border Roads (DGBR), Project Yojak, Project Deepak and 38 Border Roads Task Force (38 BRTF) for their wholehearted cooperation, meticulous planning and unwavering support, which played a pivotal role in the successful conduct of the world record attempt.

A Milestone for the Corps of Signals

The achievement marks yet another proud milestone in the illustrious history of the Corps of Signals, reaffirming its tradition of excellence, innovation and operational professionalism. It also reflects the Corps' enduring commitment to pushing the boundaries of adventure while upholding the highest standards of military discipline.

The initiative resonates with the Indian Army's continued emphasis on encouraging greater participation in adventure activities as a means of fostering physical fitness, mental resilience, leadership, teamwork and operational readiness. The Corps of Signals has embraced this vision wholeheartedly by integrating adventure sports with military professionalism, operational excellence and national outreach.

Beyond the Record: Inspiring the Nation

Beyond setting records, the "Wheels of Valour: Sanchar Shakti" expedition is carrying the message of patriotism and national service across the country. Through visits to war memorials, military establishments, communication nodes, educational institutions and interactions with veterans, NCC cadets and young citizens, the expedition celebrates the proud legacy of the Corps of Signals while inspiring the next generation to contribute meaningfully towards nation-building and service to the nation.

The world record attempt at Atal Tunnel is therefore far more than an extraordinary motorcycle display. It stands as a powerful symbol of courage, discipline, innovation and teamwork, reaffirming the Corps of Signals' unwavering commitment to remain Swift, Secure and Connected while inspiring India's youth to emulate the timeless values of duty, sacrifice and excellence. (ANI)