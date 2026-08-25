In Gwalior, a man's car was covered with 3,400 lipstick kiss marks by his girlfriend to replicate a social media trend. After photos of the vehicle went viral online, traffic police traced and seized it. The owner was subsequently fined Rs 5,500 for violating traffic regulations.

A bizarre social media-inspired stunt in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has turned into a viral internet story after a man’s car was covered with around 3,400 lipstick kiss marks. What began as a romantic gesture quickly attracted the attention of traffic police after pictures of the unusual vehicle spread across social media.

The car belongs to Aditya Sikarwar, whose girlfriend reportedly decided to recreate a foreign social media trend by covering the vehicle’s exterior with lipstick marks resembling kisses. According to reports, the marks were made individually and the unusual makeover took around four hours to complete.

The result was impossible to miss. With thousands of red lipstick impressions covering the car, the vehicle attracted considerable attention when it appeared on the streets of Gwalior. Photographs of the car soon went viral online, eventually bringing it to the attention of traffic police.

Check the viral video here:

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Police reportedly used the registration number visible in the viral photographs to trace the vehicle. The car was subsequently seized, and Sikarwar was called in and questioned about the unusual makeover.

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The romantic stunt then took an unexpected turn. Traffic police issued Sikarwar a Rs 5,500 challan for violating traffic rules. The owner accepted his mistake, following which the lipstick marks were removed and the car was washed.

The incident has sparked fresh discussion about the lengths people go to in order to recreate viral social media trends. A gesture intended to stand out online instead brought the vehicle to the attention of authorities.

The story also highlights how quickly social media posts can attract real-world consequences. What may appear entertaining or harmless online can draw official attention once it spills onto public roads.

For Sikarwar, the unusual attempt at creating a viral moment ended with a Rs 5,500 fine and a mandatory cleanup, rather than the internet fame the stunt may have been intended to generate. The bizarre combination of romance, social media trends and traffic enforcement has since made the “kissing car” one of the more unusual viral stories from Gwalior.

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