A two-and-a-half-month-old baby sustained a leg injury after a portion of the ceiling plaster fell in the children's ward of Gwalior's Kamlaraja Hospital. The incident, believed to be caused by rain seepage, has raised concerns over patient safety and hospital infrastructure, especially as a similar event reportedly occurred a week prior.

A portion of plaster fell from the ceiling at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, injuring a two-and-a-half-month-old baby in the children’s ward, as reported on Thursday. Information indicates that the tragedy happened in Gwalior's Kamlaraja Hospital, raising grave worries about the state's medical capabilities. According to reports, the baby's leg was injured when the plaster dropped. The children's ward of the hospital was the scene of the event.

The hospital administration believed that the plaster may have been undermined by seepage from the rain, which led to its collapse. Concerns were raised by the occurrence over the safety of patients, especially youngsters, and the state of the hospital facility.

A video of the incident that appeared on social media also showed the plaster fragments scattered across the floor and the bed. The event reportedly happened on Tuesday morning at the children's ward's Ward No. 3.

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Khushi, a two-month-old infant, was lying on the bed when a big chunk of ceiling plaster fell across it. Her leg sustained a slight damage. After the incident, 16 children were sent to the PICU for monitoring and the unit was evacuated by medical workers. Afterward, they were sent back to a secure ward. Hospital officials assumed that the plaster fell due to humidity from the rain.

Concerns over the state of the government hospital facility were raised by reports that a similar plaster-fall event had happened in the same ward a week prior.