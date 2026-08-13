SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, sustaining a hand injury. Party VP Sanjeev Talwar condemned the incident, calling it a security lapse despite Badal's Z+ cover and an 'attack on Punjab's unity'.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national vice-president Sanjeev Talwar on Thursday condemned the attack on party chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded. Badal sustained a hand injury during the incident, marking his second major security scare following an attempted shooting at Amritsar's Golden Temple in December 2024, and was subsequently treated at a hospital, where his condition is reported as stable. Talwar called it an "attack on Punjab's unity and integrity" and questioned how such an incident could take place despite Badal having Z+ security.

SAD Condemns Attack, Questions Security

Speaking to ANI, Talwar said Badal was attacked while he was going to pay obeisance at the gurdwara and sustained injuries to his hand. He also said that a possible injury to one of Badal's bodyguards had been reported.

"Through media, we came to know that when Sukhbir Singh Badal was going to pay obeisance, he was attacked...After getting in touch with the people who were accompanying Sukhbir Singh Badal, we came to know that he was attacked when he was going to pay obeisance and he sustained injuries in his hand. We also came to know of a possible injury sustained by his bodyguard as well," Talwar said.

"Sukhbir Singh Badal is a promoter of Hindu-Sikh unity; he speaks of Punjab and Punjabiyat...This is not a direct attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal but an attack on the unity and integrity of Punjab," he added.

Talwar further questioned the security arrangements around the SAD chief, saying, "Such an attack on someone who has Z+ security and is a former Deputy CM will certainly be considered a security lapse."

Police Action and Official Response

According to Nanded Police, Badal was injured in the hand and taken to a hospital. His condition is reported to be stable. The accused, identified as a "Nihang," was arrested immediately following the incident. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought information from the Nanded Superintendent of Police and ordered an inquiry into the motive behind the attack.

Second Major Security Scare

The incident marks the second reported attack on Badal in recent years. In December 2024, he was targeted in an attempted shooting at the Golden Temple in Amritsar while performing 'seva'. The attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, was overpowered and arrested. (ANI)