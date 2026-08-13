Grand Tiranga rallies were organised in Markapuram and NTR district of Andhra Pradesh ahead of Independence Day. A massive 330-foot-long Tricolour was carried in Markapuram, with officials urging youth to help build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Grand Tiranga Rally in Markapuram

A grand Tiranga rally was organised in Markapuram town on Thursday as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, with students and youth participating enthusiastically in the Independence Day celebrations.

The rally was organised under the leadership of Navajyothi Misra, ASP, Markapuram District, and began from the Zilla Parishad Boys' High School before proceeding through the four Mada Streets.

A massive 330-foot-long Tricolour was carried during the rally. Navajyothi Mishra flagged off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon everyone to contribute to the development of the country with the goal of building a Viksit Bharat. He urged the youth to carry forward the ideals and aspirations of the great personalities who fought for India's independence, and actively participate in the nation's development.

'Youth for Viksit Bharat' Theme

"As part of the Tiranga Independence Day celebration, a Tiranga rally was conducted. In that, many people participated enthusiastically, including students and youth. The theme was 'Youth for Viksit Bharat'. Based on that, we conducted this Tiranga rally to inspire the young generation because they are the future of this country. So they participated. Also, every day, one programme is happening. Tomorrow, we are planning to conduct a cycle rally as well," Mishra told reporters.

Similar Rally Held in NTR District

The Markapuram rally was part of a wider series of Har Ghar Tiranga activities being organised across Andhra Pradesh ahead of Independence Day. In NTR district, the district administration also organised a mega Har Ghar Tiranga rally on Thursday, drawing large participation from students and young people.

The rally proceeded from the District Collector's office to Indira Gandhi Stadium, with participants carrying the Tricolour.

Motivating Citizens Towards Development Goals

NTR District Collector and District Magistrate G Lakshmisha said the mega rally was aimed at motivating citizens to participate in Independence Day celebrations and reflect on the country's journey since independence.

"We are conducting a mega rally in the entire district. This will motivate every citizen to be a part of this independence movement and celebrate the fight and also determine the target for the 100th year of independence," Lakshmisha said.

He said the period leading up to India's 100th year of independence should be used to build public awareness and encourage collective participation towards the country's development.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Goals

The Collector said the broader objective was to ensure that the targets set for India to emerge as a developed country are achieved by the time the nation reaches its centenary of independence.

The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative encourages citizens to display the national flag at their homes and participate in activities celebrating India's Independence, while also fostering a personal connection with the Tricolour.

The district administration has been organising various programmes ahead of Independence Day to promote patriotism, civic participation and collective responsibility towards India's development.

The participation of students and youth has been a key feature of the campaign, with administrations seeking to use the events to inspire the younger generation to contribute to India's long-term development goals. (ANI)