8th Pay Commission Update: Central Govt Employees Could Lose Rs 3.32 Lakh Over Delay
8th Pay Commission Update: The 8th Pay Commission must submit its recommendations on time. Central government employees might face massive financial losses otherwise. People are worrying about how the government will calculate DA, HRA, and TPTA
18
Image Credit : Asianet News
Growing worries over 8th Pay Commission
Central government employees might face heavy financial losses if the 8th Pay Commission delays its report. Employees in specific pay levels could lose lakhs of rupees. This total loss can touch the Rs 3.32 lakh mark in some cases.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : AI
When was the 8th Pay Commission formed?
Almost 10 months have passed since the government formed the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025. The commission must submit its recommendations within 18 months of formation. The panel needs to submit its report on salary and allowances to the Centre within this deadline.
38
Image Credit : Asianet News
Only a few months left for the deadline
The commission has already used up 10 months out of the 18-month deadline. The panel now has very little time left to prepare and submit the final recommendations. A missed deadline will directly delay the new salary structure for the employees.
48
Image Credit : Asianet News
Why are employees fearing financial loss?
The main problem lies in the arrears calculation linked to the salary revision. The government usually calculates arrears based on the hiked basic pay from a specific date. A delayed implementation will directly mess up the final payout for the employees.
58
Image Credit : gemini
How does a basic pay hike help?
Employees get better arrears when the 8th Pay Commission hikes the basic pay. The government calculates the pending dues based on the revised basic pay from the implementation date. This makes the timely submission of the report extremely crucial.
68
Image Credit : Gemini AI
DA calculations might see a big gap
Dearness Allowance or DA forms a massive part of the total salary. Employees will get their financial benefits based on how the government calculates DA before and after the new pay structure. A delayed rollout will create doubts over the DA arrears.
78
Image Credit : Asianet News
Will the delay affect HRA and TPTA?
House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance (TPTA) are crucial financial benefits for the staff. The commission's report and the government's final call will decide how these allowances are calculated. Employees are unsure if they will get full arrears for these allowances due to the delay.
88
Image Credit : ai photo
Why is the loss calculated at Rs 3.32 lakh?
Experts calculated this potential financial loss by combining all these factors for specific pay levels. Employees could lose up to Rs 3.32 lakh if they do not get full arrears for salary revision, DA, HRA, and TPTA. The actual figures will only become clear after the Centre approves the final recommendations.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos