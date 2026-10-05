An advocate was shot dead in broad daylight by armed assailants in Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday, with chilling video footage of the killing surfacing on social media.

An advocate was shot dead in broad daylight by armed assailants in Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday, with chilling video footage of the killing surfacing on social media. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old advocate Guddu Ansari, who practised at the Katihar court. He was allegedly gunned down around 9am near Patel Chowk in Kumhar Toli under the Town police station area.

The disturbing footage shows three youths surrounding Guddu near a staircase. One of the men allegedly forces him to sit on the stairs before shooting him in the chest at close range. After the attack, the assailants are seen casually walking away from the scene.

(Trigger warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

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Guddu had reportedly stepped out to the market to buy household items. As he climbed the staircase towards a shop near Patel Chowk, the three men allegedly intercepted him and surrounded him. He was then forced to sit down before one of the attackers opened fire.

The lawyer collapsed immediately after being shot. Blood was seen spilling onto the ground as people nearby rushed to the spot. Locals subsequently took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police are working to identify the suspects captured in the video and determine the exact role played by each person in the attack.

Police teams are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby shops to trace the suspects' movements before and after the shooting.

Katihar SP Parichay Kumar said the victim was an advocate and was travelling on his scooter when he was allegedly attacked by criminals. He said, “At around 10.15am, a person named Guddu; Alimuddin Nasri, who was a lawyer by profession, was travelling on his scooter when some criminals killed him.”

The SP said CCTV footage available with the police showed four criminals in connection with the incident. He added that police teams had inspected the crime scene, while officers from the local police station and senior officials reached the spot shortly after receiving information about the shooting.

“I am also here, and different teams are investigating the incident from every angle. We will try to solve the case within 24 hours and ensure the arrest of the criminals,” the SP said.

A possible dispute connected to the court has emerged as one of the angles being investigated, although police have not officially confirmed the motive behind the killing.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has alleged that the murder was linked to an old dispute and has named one person in connection with the killing.