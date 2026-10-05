A bizarre liquor-smuggling case in Bihar has left officials stunned after 127 tetra packs were allegedly found hidden inside a modified gas cylinder during a routine vehicle-checking drive.

A bizarre liquor smuggling case has come to light in Gopalganj, Bihar, where a man allegedly used a modified gas cylinder to hide alcohol. The unusual trick was uncovered during a checking drive by the Excise Department.

Officials stopped the man while he was travelling on a motorcycle with a gas cylinder. From the outside, the cylinder looked normal. However, when officials checked it closely, they found a hidden compartment inside it.

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127 Liquor Packs Found Inside

According to reports, officials recovered 127 tetra packs of country-made liquor from the secret compartment. The cylinder had reportedly been modified in such a way that the hidden space was not easily visible during a normal check.

Officials also found another concealed space on the motorcycle. Some liquor packs were allegedly hidden under the bike seat, making the entire setup look like an attempt to avoid detection while transporting the alcohol.

Man Arrested, Motorcycle Seized

Following the discovery, the Excise Department reportedly seized the motorcycle and the liquor and arrested the accused. Officials are now questioning him to find out where the liquor came from and where it was being taken.

The department is also looking into whether more people were connected to the suspected smuggling operation.

The incident has attracted attention because of the unusual method allegedly used to transport liquor. Instead of simply carrying the packets openly, the accused reportedly used hidden compartments in both the gas cylinder and motorcycle to escape routine checks.