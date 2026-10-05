West Bengal DA Hike: State government employees get double benefits before Durga Puja
West Bengal DA Hike: State government employees will receive two big benefits before Durga Puja. The government will pay the advance salary for October along with the increased Dearness Allowance on October 15
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DA Hike
Only a few days remain for Durga Puja. The entire state is preparing for the festival. State government employees have received great news during this time. They will get double benefits this festive season.
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Notification
The new government notification has brought joy everywhere. Employees will get their advance salary before Goddess Durga arrives at the pandals. They will also receive the increased DA. The government usually pays salaries on the last working day of the month. The authorities changed this rule for the festival month.
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October Salary
The official notification states that the government will disburse the October salary on the 15th. This payment includes wages, remuneration, stipends, honorariums, and salaries for grant-in-aid institutions. Pensioners will also receive their payments on this day along with the increased DA.
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Increase in DA
The state government increased the DA by 20 percent in June. Employees previously received DA at an 18 percent rate. The government added 20 percent to this base. Employees now receive DA at a 38 percent rate.
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Advance Salary
Employees will get both the advance salary and the increased DA before the Puja. State government employees previously received 18 percent DA. They will now get 38 percent. An employee with a basic salary of 20,000 rupees earlier received 3,600 rupees as DA. This amount will now become 7,600 rupees due to the 20 percent increase.
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