This guide outlines the essential documents like Form 16, AIS, and Form 26AS needed for filing your income tax return. It also details the proofs required for the old tax regime and explains the penalties for missing the July 31 deadline, including a forced switch to the new tax system.

Before you open the tax filing portal to file your income tax return, it’s important to keep all the necessary documents handy. In order to prevent errors and make sure that all parts of your income, investments, deductions, and exemptions are covered, it is crucial to have all the necessary paperwork in order to cross-check the automatically completed data on the income tax filing website.

Income tax notifications or even delayed refunds may arise from reporting mistakes caused by a single missing document.

Form 16: The cornerstone for those with salaries. It is provided by your company and lists all of your earnings, deductions, exemptions, allowances, and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

AIS & TIS (Annual Information Statement / Taxpayer Information Summary): Available on the portal, these track your financial footprint, including savings interest, stock transactions and high value transactions

Form 26AS: All taxes (TDS/TCS) submitted against your PAN are displayed on your consolidated tax statement.

Income Records

Bank Interest Certificates: For calculating precise savings account and FD interest.

Capital Gains Statements: Provided by your stockbroker for equity or mutual fund sales

Additional Documents If Opting Old Regime

If you are opting for the Old Tax Regime, you must provide evidence for your claims using:

Section 80D: Medical insurance premiums for your family

Home Loan Certificates: Bank statements detailing principal and interest splits

House Rent Allowance: Rental Receipts

What Will Happen If You Miss July 31 Deadline?

Like every year, the last date for filing your income tax return is July 31. Any delay in filing your ITR will result in penalties from the Income Tax Department. The fee for filing of belated income tax return is:

(i) Rs 1,000 if total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakhs

(ii) Rs 5,000 in any other case

There will also be an interest burden if you have an outstanding tax obligation. For taxpayers who want to use the previous income tax system, there is an additional factor. If you do not file your income tax return by the July 31 deadline, you will be automatically transferred to the new tax system at the time of filing and will not be able to file an ITR under the previous tax regime.